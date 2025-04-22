Pair of Michigan State WRs Testing the Waters
While Michigan State football built up its wide receiver room with several transfers and some incoming freshmen this offseason, the group lost some up-and-coming talent on Tuesday.
According to Sean Cooper, owner of C4 Sports Performance and Fitness, redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaylan Brown intends to enter the transfer portal.
Brown didn't see a snap in his first season with the Spartans but came in as a promising recruit in 2024. A three-star prospect out of Nacogdoches, Texas, Brown was ranked the No. 61 class of 2024 recruit in Texas and the No. 66 wide receiver in his class.
He posted 908 yards and 11 touchdowns on 55 receptions in his senior season and received all-district first team honors.
Brown isn't the only Spartan wideout from the class of 2024 who will be testing the waters. According to 247Sports, fellow redshirt freshman Austin Clay has entered the portal.
Clay, who was also a three-star prospect, hails from Cleveland, Ohio and played at Berea-Midpark High School. 247Sports had him ranked the No. 42 class of 2024 recruit in Ohio and the No. 147 wide receiver in his class.
Clay recorded 739 yards and seven touchdowns on 49 receptions in his final year of high school and posted 913 return yards with three scores.
The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association named him to its Divison I All-State First Team.
While the Spartans do have plenty of pieces in the wideout room, most of their key players are veterans. The losses of Brown and Clay don't impact the room too much currently, but it limits Michigan State's options for the future.
It's likely that Brown and Clay are looking to get more impactful snaps elsewhere, which they probably wouldn't have gotten this coming season with guys like Nick Marsh, Chrishon McCray, Alante Brown and Omari Kelly leading the room.
The Spartans may now want to look to the portal to add a bit more depth to the group, whereas before, that wasn't an issue whatsoever, as this was one of their deepest areas of the field.
The spring window of the transfer portal will close on Friday.
