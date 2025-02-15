Spartan Kicker Invited to NFL Showcase
One Michigan State Spartan will have an opportunity to shock some NFL scouts as sixth-year senior kicker Jonathan Kim accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Specialist Showcase, part of the upcoming NFL Combine festivities. Kim is the lone Spartan that received an invitation to the event.
There were only a few players from last year's team that had a chance to showcase their skills at the Combine, but Kim is certainly one that deserves to be there. His success over the past two years for the Spartans has been nothing short of incredible.
Kim spent his first four collegiate seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels before transferring to East Lansing for his senior and graduate seasons. He made quite the impression for the Spartans, finishing his career with the top field goal percentage in school history at 82.1% (32-39).
In last year's Homecoming win over Iowa, Kim set the program record for most made field goals in a game with six for a total of 18 points. His production all season was one of the brighter spots of the Spartans' 5-7 record. He also led the team in scoring for the second-straight season with 79 points.
The last special teams Spartan to be drafted is former five-year punter Bryce Baringer, who was a sixth-round pick (192nd) by the New England Patriots. Kim has a strong chance to follow in the former Spartans' footsteps and become a pivotal piece in one team's kicking game.
For comparison, former Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. His senior season, Moody finished with a field goal percentage of 82.8% in 35 attempts, which is nearly identical to what Kim did in his final season.
The showcase will take place from Feb. 24 to March 3 in Indianapolis, Ind. with Kim having several opportunities to show his skills. If he is able to impress just a few NFL scouts, there is definitely a chance that Kim's name will be called at the 2025 NFL Draft in late April.
