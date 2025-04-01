How MSU Can Change Its Fortunes in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans have no choice but to win on the football field in 2025.
Even if it means just making a bowl game, Jonathan Smith must produce results in his second season in East Lansing. There have been too many years of not playing postseason football for MSU.
Smith has talent on his roster, much of which he found this offseason through the transfer portal. Smith and his staff knew they had to improve the roster this offseason, and they did so on paper.
With improvements at important positions and another year of understanding the Midwest, Smith’s team should take a step forward.
So, what would directly lead to improvement on the football field for the Spartans?
To start, MSU should see improved play in the trenches. The Spartans struggled to run the football for much of the season in 2024.
Without a reliable run game, the Spartans were forced to throw the football more than they were comfortable with. That led to an inexperienced Aidan Chiles putting the ball in harm’s way.
The Spartans must find a reliable option at running back. That could be transfer Elijah Tau-Toliver, one of Brandon Tullis or Makhi Frazier, or freshman Jace Clarizio.
Speaking of Chiles, expectations will be high for him in 2025. He showed improvement toward the end of the season but was disappointing overall in his first year as a Spartan.
With a full offseason under his belt and another year running the offense with improved weapons, big things could be in store for the MSU quarterback in his junior season.
The offensive line was one of the biggest problems for the Spartans last season. Smith went out and added several impressive offensive line transfers, including Matt Gulbin at center and Conner Moore at right tackle.
With more time for Chiles and more running lanes for backs, the offensive line should be a much better group next season.
Defensively, MSU struggled to get after the quarterback. It did not bring in any eye-popping transfers on the defensive line, but instead added intriguing players like Anelu Lafaele and David Santiago.
If the Spartans’ pass rush improves, they should be able to compete with some of the top teams in the Big Ten.
MSU fans want to see tangible progress from Smith in Year 2. If they do, they may buy into the program again.
