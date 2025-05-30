Is a Second-Year Leap for MSU Football Inevitable?
The Michigan State Spartans turned in another disappointing season in 2024, winning just five games and missing a bowl game for the third consecutive year.
The biggest concern with last season? It came under new leadership.
Many expected Jonathan Smith’s arrival from Oregon State to clean up several issues from the previous regime, but that did not materialize.
The team looked as anemic offensively and uncompetitive defensively as they had in the uninspiring Mel Tucker years, causing fans to become much more pessimistic about the state of the program.
Now, Smith enters his second season in East Lansing after significant offseason changes. He understands the MSU landscape much better now that he has learned about the Spartan culture, having come from the West Coast.
That will play a major factor in how he coaches in 2025. Expect this Spartan team to be much improved this upcoming season.
But what will be better in 2025?
To start, Aidan Chiles has a much better chance of being the prodigal son many expected him to be last season. That was not the case, as he struggled through much of his first season as a full-time starter.
As the season progressed, Chiles became much more comfortable leading MSU, turning the ball over far less than he did earlier in the year. With those jitters now gone, Chiles could lead a much more explosive offense.
That offense could be explosive because of the additions at wide receiver. Chrishon McCray, Omari Kelly, Evan Boyd and Rodney Bullard Jr. improved a room that did not have many separators or playmakers last season.
Legitimate threats on the outside will take defensive attention away from Nick Marsh, which could lead to a major step to stardom for the sophomore.
The offensive line was one of the most important positions to address, and Smith and his staff made multiple additions.
Conner Moore, Luka Vincic and Matt Gulbin will all be major contributors to a position group that needed significant work. An improved O-Line will allow for a better run game and more time for Chiles to throw the ball.
Defensively, the returning starters have another year in Joe Rossi’s system. There was a lot of turnover on that side of the ball, but it is hard to see the defense being worse than last year.
Smith has had another offseason to implement schemes on both sides of the ball and has gotten more comfortable with his new landscape.
It is fair to think the team will take a major step forward with another year of familiarity. If not, there may be some difficult conversations between Smith and the new athletic director.
Follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our community group, Go Green Go White, as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.