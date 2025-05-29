REPORT: MSU Part of Why Big Ten Lacks Strong 'Tier 2'
The Big Ten has all but surpassed the SEC in college football.
For years, the Southern Eastern Conference was the gold standard of the sport, but now, the Big Ten has caught up.
The conference has produced the last two national champions and sent four teams to the College Football Playoff last season. Beyond that, Michigan and Illinois both played in New Year's Eve bowls, each taking down top-15 teams in Alabama and South Carolina (both SEC), respectively.
One thing that the Big Ten lacks, however, is a strong "Tier 2."
CBS Sports' Josh Pate considers Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State as being the Big Ten's Tier 1. But there seems to be a significant drop-off from there.
"Outside of that (tier 1), there hasn't been a solid Tier 2," Pate said on a recent episode of his show, Josh Pate's College Football Show. "That's what the SEC's had that the Big Ten hasn't had. The SEC, they'll go four or five deep with solid second-tier teams."
Michigan State is one of the teams holding the Big Ten back from that.
"Michigan State should absolutely -- just judging based off history -- be perennially in Tier 2," Pate said. "Wisconsin and Michigan State have dropped the ball for the Big Ten for a few years now."
Based on who Pate believes could make up the conference's second tier in 2025, Michigan State isn't close to getting back to that point.
Pate listed Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Washington and USC as teams that could be in Tier 2 this season, but there was no mention of Michigan State.
Is that fair? Probably. It takes a lot to make the leap from five wins to being in the second-most prominent tier in arguably the best conference in college football. And the Spartans didn't bring in a big name that has allowed them to be perceived as a team capable of making such a jump.
Pate did mention Michigan State as a team that went out and got a respected head coach (Jonathan Smith).
"They've (the Big Ten) gotten the depth of quality in coaching that programs just have to mirror that, the teams this year just have to mirror that," Pate said.
The pressure is on for Michigan State not to be a hindrance to the Big Ten.
