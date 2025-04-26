3 Returning Starters Who Will Anchor MSU’s 2025 Defense
Michigan State's defense will have a new identity in 2025, but some familiar faces hope to anchor this group and bring consistency. Here are three returning players that will set the tone for the Spartans' defense in 2025.
Jordan Hall
Linebacker Jordan Hall, heading into his third season with the team, is expected to be the heart of the Spartans' defense. Hall is expected to take a big leap in 2025. Over the last two seasons, he had 91 tackles and 4.5 sacks, something he can build upon.
Hall brings high IQ, strong leadership, and a physical presence. He could likely finish as one of the Big Ten's top linebackers.
Spencer has become one of the most dependable players for the Spartans' secondary. The safety started every game last year, and he returns to the defense as a leader with valuable experience. His versatility allows him to play free safety, nickel and even corner when needed.
Spencer is a great tackler, recording 117 over the past two seasons, which brings a much-needed physicality to the Michigan State defense. He is heading into his fourth year with the team and can help this group get back to a dominant level.
Thompson, a junior defensive end, will be a key contributor for the Spartans in 2025. He has valuable experience over the last two seasons at Michigan State. His 6-foot-3 frame brings good size and athleticism to the defensive line room, and he started the final four games last season.
Thompson is expected to continue to enter the season as a starter and will be leaned on heavily for this Spartan defense. His development this spring has been a bright spot, and his coaches have praised his quickness and work ethic.
With Hall commanding the middle and quarterbacking the defense, Spencer locking down in the secondary and Thompson being a disrupting force up front, the Michigan State defense has a strong core to build around. The Big Ten is no easy conference, and players across the board will need to step up for this defense to elevate this team in 2025.
