Why Former MSU Star Turner Should Make NFL Roster
Michigan State linebacker Jordan Turner was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft but earned a minicamp invite with the Denver Broncos last week.
Turner was a bright spot on a dim MSU defense, totaling 66 tackles, 11 for loss, a pass defended, two interceptions, and three sacks. Whenever the Spartans needed a big play on defense, Turner delivered it.
He had a real shot at being drafted, but unfortunately, he did not hear his name called. Now, Turner will have a chance at making the Broncos’ roster as an undrafted free agent.
Does Turner have a real shot to be one of 53 players on an AFC West playoff team?
One of the biggest reasons why he should is that he is a mistake-free football player who will thrive as a run-stopper.
Turner had a 92.2 overall run defense grade on Pro Football Focus last season, the fifth-highest mark among all linebackers in college football in 2024.
If the Broncos are looking for a player who will not hurt them, Turner is their guy. He only committed two penalties in 2024, per PFF.
Turner’s work ethic and non-stop motor were two of the biggest reasons the Spartans were on the verge of a bowl game last season, despite multiple injuries on that side of the ball and a lackluster offense.
He was the heart and soul of the MSU defense, and his leadership and passion for the game should allow him to impress coaches during the minicamp.
One of the biggest roadblocks for Turner is the Broncos’ current linebacker situation. Denver signed Dre Greenlaw this offseason to pair with Justin Strnad, who had a breakout season last year.
Can he make the team over any of the Broncos’ inside linebackers, including Strnad or Alex Singleton? Not likely, as Strnad played well in 2024 and Singleton is a big-money investment.
Having to play through a rookie minicamp and then compete for a spot on the Broncos’ roster will be a long and difficult journey for Turner. If all goes well, he could spend the summer fighting for a roster spot.
Based on his collegiate career, Turner has shown he has earned the right to compete.
