WATCH: Michigan State's Jordan Turner Speaks at Pro Day
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State linebacker Jordan Turner turned out to be one of the Spartans' best additions from the 2023-24 transfer portal.
In his lone year with the Spartans, Turner led Michigan State in both combined tackles (66) tackles and tackles for loss (11). He also had 3.0 sacks, two interceptions and a pass defensed.
Turner was one of 14 Spartans to participate in Michigan State's Pro Day on Wednesday.
The linebacker discussed the draft process, Pro Day and more when he addressed the media at the event. You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith also spoke to the media at Wednesday's event. Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Smith: "Well, exciting day, but also exciting time. I just got to touch on basketball, both teams, wish them the best of luck. So fun watching those teams compete and having great success and Coach [Tom] Izzo and all of that. Hockey, same way. I actually saw Adam [Nightingale] yesterday, doing some recruiting with him. And a big game Saturday night. And so fun to see those guys continue to make us proud. Big-time day today. 14 of our guys putting the final touches on their career. So well represented, and it's an exciting day, and I feel, really, pretty pleased with what they were able to do today."
Turner transferred to Michigan State after spending three seasons at Wisconsin. As a Badger, he totaled 135 tackles, 13 for loss, 5.0 sacks, three interceptions and three passes defensed.
While the Spartans had a below average season in Year 1 under Jonathan Smith, Turner and the rest of the seniors left Michigan State with something to build on as Smith heads into Year 2.
"I think it's [the program] at a great spot right now," Turner said. "I feel like everybody in the locker room who stayed, they knew last year, we had to learn from this and build from this. ... I'm just excited to see where this program is headed. I mean, I've seen great things from them."
Turner will have to wait and see if his name is called in next month's draft. if not, he would likely find a home as an undrafted free agent.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.