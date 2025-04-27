Former Spartan Kicker Jonathan Kim Signed as UDFA
Michigan State wasn't well-represented in this year's NFL Draft as only one Spartan from last year's roster, Luke Newman, was drafted.
A former Spartan specialist, however, will have a chance to make an NFL roster this summer.
According to Michigan State football, former Spartan kicker Jonathan Kim has been signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. He will join his fellow Spartan, Newman, who was drafted by Chicago.
Kim spent two seasons at Michigan State, leading the team in scoring in both seasons. He tallied 79 points in his final year and was named a second-team All-Big Ten honoree.
Kim was 19-of-21 on field goals, which was good for a .905 completion percentage, the second-best mark in the Big Ten. He finished fifth in the conference in made field goals with 19.
Kim's best game came against Iowa when he set a single-game school record with six made field goals, helping the Spartans down the Hawkeyes at home on Homecoming.
The former Spartan kicker was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which recognizes the best kicker in college football.
"I'm just, first and foremost, really thankful to God but also to Michigan State," Kim said after his final game with Michigan State, a loss to Rutgers back in November. "They took a chance on me bringing a guy who ... hadn't made a collegiate field goal to come in and be their starting field goal kicker.
"So, I'm just very thankful to the coaches here and also the fans for believing in me. It absolutely has changed the trajectory of my life. If I hadn't come here, then I would have been working a nine-to-five by now. And I was lucky enough to get to play two more years of college football with a shot at the NFL and getting to live out the dream that I've had for such a long time."
Kim started his collegiate career at North Carolina before transferring to Michigan State in 2023. In just his first season with the Spartans, he posted 56 points, making 13 field goals on 18 attempts. He would receive all-conference honorable mention honors.
