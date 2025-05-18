Where Spartan Legend Kenneth Walker's Market Value Sits for 2026
The Seattle Seahawks were looking to add to their offense in any way that they could. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seahawks selected former Michigan State Spartan running back Kenneth Walker III in the second round of the selection process. And since donning a Seahawks uniform, the MSU product has been a solid addition to the roster.
Before last season, Walker was a consistent and feared piece to the Seattle offense. In his rookie campaign, Walker rushed for the 12th-best running back in terms of rushing numbers in the NFL. The year that followed saw him drop down to 19th.
The former Spartan is going into the final year of his rookie contract, which he signed after he was drafted. Set to make $1.85 million this season, the Seahawks might have to consider an extension, especially if he can return to the type of player he was in his first two seasons.
In three seasons with Seattle, Walker has played in 42 regular-season games and has collected 2,528 rushing yards total. While his touchdown totals have decreased by one each season he has been in the league, it looks as though the former Spartan has been preparing himself for his contract season.
Looking to rebound off an uncharacteristic season, which saw the MSU product only rush for 573 yards and bring in 28 first downs, Walker should be able to create his stock as a hot free agent, should he end up getting to that point. If the Seahawks can find ways to get themselves back into playoff discussions in due part of Walker, they should look to get a deal done with the youngster.
According to Spotrac.com, Walker has a current market value of signing a four-year deal worth around $41.6 million. That would come out to an annual salary of $10.4 per season. Viewed highly from an outside source, Seahawks fans can only hope that the former Spartan is viewed that way within the organization. But with other young running backs looking to make an impression, Walker might have to test free agency regardless.
The Seahawks have some money to work with, especially if their revenue increases from a successful season. If Walker has a strong season, he should be able to raise his market value.
Follow along with all our Spartan athletics content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also follow along with our coverage when you follow us on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.