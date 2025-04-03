Where Spartan Legend K9 Ranks Among 2026 NFL Free Agents
Through all the chaos that has been and will continue to be NFL free agency, some players are on expiring contracts going into the 2025-26 season. One of those in question is that of former Michigan State Spartan running back and current Seattle Seahawk Kenneth Walker III.
Walker shined right out of MSU with the Seahawks, dropping over 1,000 rushing yards and scoring nine touchdowns in 200-plus carries. Since his rookie campaign, however, Walker's production has seen a steady decline, as he recorded 905 rushing yards in 2023 and just 573 just this past season.
Granted, the fact that the former Spartan only played in 12 games last season, which was the lowest in his three-year NFL career thus far, is still alarming. With young running backs behind him wanting to take his job, Walker will have to bounce back nicely in the upcoming season if he wishes to get a contract extension with Seattle or if he wishes to test free agency.
There are a ton of superstar NFL players eligible to test free agency following the conclusion of the 2025 campaign, and while it seems far away, these are the types of things these athletes need to think about going into this year. It's almost as if you were auditioning for another job.
Pro Football Network has Walker ranked as the 37th best option in the market and the fifth best running back option on its list of 'Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents.' Below is what they had to say to back up Walker's placement:
"Kenneth Walker III has missed nine games over three seasons and seen his efficiency dip (4.6 YPC as a rookie, 4.1 in 2023, 3.7 in 2024). While 11% of his career carries have gone for 10-plus yards, more than 22% have failed to reach the line of scrimmage. He’s a home run threat with boom-or-bust potential. If healthy, Walker will draw plenty of interest from teams wanting explosiveness in their backfield."
If Walker can take care of his ankle injury, which sidelined him for more games than the Seahawks would have liked, he could easily increase his stock, should he hit free agency after all.
