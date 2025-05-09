Former Spartans Star Candidate for a Breakout Season
Former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman could have a breakout second season in the NFL.
Coleman had a solid rookie season with the Buffalo Bills, producing 29 receptions for 556 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
As a rookie wideout, Coleman landed in one of the best possible scenarios for a pass catcher. Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen had been a perennial MVP candidate and finally won his first in 2024 after a great season.
Allen threw for 3,731 passing yards, 40 total touchdowns and threw a career-low six interceptions. Buffalo cruised to a fourth straight AFC East title and clinched the No. 2 seed with a 13-4 record, before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs once again in the AFC Championship Game.
Another factor that will help Coleman is that he has finally found stability with the Bills. After spending two seasons in East Lansing while attempting to be a two-sport athlete as he was also a member of the Spartans’ basketball team, he transferred to Florida State.
In his only season with the Seminoles, he was one of College Football’s best wide receivers for a team that just missed out on the College Football Playoff. Then, he went into the NFL Draft process, which is months of workouts and interviews for a plethora of NFL organizations.
Now that the former second-round pick has an opportunity to have a full offseason in the same place, he can build a much better rapport with Allen, which could result in a breakout second season in the NFL.
Coleman’s role in the Bills’ offense was primarily as a deep threat that takes the top off opposing defenses. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver had an average reception length of 19.2 yards per catch, which ranked No. 1 among rookie wide receivers in 2024.
Buffalo still hasn’t found a true No. 1 receiver since trading former All-Pro wide receiver Stephon Diggs to the Houston Texans last offseason. In 2025, look for Coleman to fill that void and step into the role to be the next Bills’ wide receiver who blossoms as a star catching passes from Allen.
