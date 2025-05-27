REPORT: Spartan Legend Absent From Start of OTAs
Things may be headed south for former Michigan State Spartan and current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, as Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told the media on Tuesday that Cousins was not at voluntary OTAs on Tuesday.
OTAs stand for "Organized Team Activities," signifying voluntary offseason workouts that allow teams and their personnel to begin preparations for the upcoming season. OTAs do not involve live, padded contact, more centered around walk-throughs and no-contract scrimmage drills.
This is a big headline for the Falcons as they are one of 20 teams to open OTAs, the day following Memorial Day. Cousins uncharacteristically missed the voluntary workouts as he continues to be in the midst of a starting spot battle and potential trade talks, with him being the projected backup.
Cousins had a brutal finish to last season, being benched after throwing a career-high 16 interceptions in 14 games. He was benched for former first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., who is the projected starter for Atlanta, come Week 1. Cousins is not interested in being the backup.
After being the starting franchise guy for over a decade for two different organizations, it had to be mentally taxing on Cousins to continue with a franchise that does not see him as the starter and the one to lead the organization to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Cousins still has the utmost confidence that he can lead a team to a Super Bowl, but after last season's performance, many teams do not believe the same, including the Falcons. His career proves that he can, but the recent struggles force a difficult recency bias onto the organization.
It will be interesting to see if Cousins continues to sit out of OTAs and what the situation looks like when training camp begins in mid-to-late July. The Falcons are content with keeping Cousins as a backup, not seeking to trade him. We will see if that same sentiment still holds after this.
If Cousins continues to sit out, the chances of a trade begin to increase. Cousins has never been a player with diva qualities and one to have a bad attitude towards his team and his teammates, but circumstances have been changing drastically.
