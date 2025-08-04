SI

Falcons Reach Lucrative Extension With Right Tackle Kaleb McGary

The franchise has locked in their starting right tackle as he avoids 2026 free agency.

McGary has played his entire NFL career with the Falcons.
The Atlanta Falcons have reached a two-year, $30 million contract extension with starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 30-year-old has played his entire career with Atlanta, where he was the No. 31 pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Washington.

McGary has started in 92 of his 93 games, and has become a mainstay on Atlanta's offensive line. His new deal with the Falcons will take him through the 2027 season. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent next season under his previous contract.

