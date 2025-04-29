NFL Insider Sees MSU Legend Staying Put
The hot topic of the offseason continues in the National Football League, and it surrounds veteran quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers has yet to sign with an NFL team this offseason, which has caught a ton of media attention, but another veteran who is currently on a team and is a hot commodity is Kirk Cousins.
The Michigan State legend has been predicted to land in several spots this offseason, as he wishes to be in a starting role. Currently on the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins would likely be the backup option, should he stay with the franchise.
While the franchise has been looking to trade Cousins, their asking price is too high, which is repelling teams from making a move. The MSU product signed a healthy contract with the Falcons last season but was benched after having poor performances while in the starting role.
Cousins' age is starting to get to him, as he wasn't the same Cousins that NFL fans were used to in the past. However, he is still a reliable player and would be an asset to any team that is willing to take him off Atlanta's hands.
That being said, NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently joined The Pat McAfee Show and discussed the potential landing spots for the former Spartan. While previous predictions have become improbable, the destinations have been shrunk down to just two.
“If your good friend Aaron Rodgers does not go to Pittsburgh, I think that would be a possibility, but it feels to me like the other possibilities don't exist," Rapoport said. "People talked about the Vikings — they traded for Sam Howell.
"People talked about the Browns — well, they drafted a second quarterback in Shedeur Sanders. The more this goes, I kind of think he's going to be the Falcons' backup. He's got family in Atlanta, he's got a no-trade clause, I'm not sure he's going to go anywhere.”
If Rodgers does sign with the Steelers, as he is heavily predicted too, it wouldn't give the Falcons much options other than to utilize him on their roster. If he does end up being the backup quarterback in Atlanta, he would be a quite an expensive one.
