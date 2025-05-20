NFC Teams’ Biggest Roster Decisions: Who Stays and Who Goes
With NFL free agency and the draft in the rear-view mirror, teams largely know who they will bring to training camp. This is especially true this summer, with very little drama surrounding the July 15 deadline for franchise-tagged players to get new deals.
Looking around the NFC, though, there are still some intriguing situations exist for players who could be cap casualties if training camps go a specific way in respective cities. Let’s run down where each of the 16 teams stand, and one situation you should watch for.
Arizona Cardinals
Who is going to start on the interior?
The Cardinals are still revamping their offensive line, and they have a few questions at guard. Arizona has four potential starters in those spots, including Evan Brown and Isaiah Adams, along with free-agent signings Jake Curhan and Royce Newman. Do Brown and/or Adams get beat out for their jobs, or can they hold on and remain starters for Kyler Murray?
Atlanta Falcons
What to do with Kirk Cousins?
The Falcons have insisted they’re ready to keep Cousins as a backup, but that’s a brutal situation for both sides. Atlanta wants 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. to feel confident and free in his starting role. That’s not happening with Cousins behind him on a $180 million deal. If the Falcons trade Cousins, they save $27.5 million this year. Can they find a taker? If a starter goes down elsewhere, it’s possible.
Carolina Panthers
Do the Panthers stick with their new special teamers?
Maybe not the sexiest roster question on the list, but perhaps one of the most important. Carolina overhauled its special teams this offseason, signing kicker Matthew Wright and punter Sam Martin. Both have been maligned over the years, with Wright bouncing between six organizations since 2020, while Martin was underwhelming in Buffalo. If coach Dave Canales gets antsy about either guy, how long do they stick around?
Chicago Bears
Do the Bears hang on to Cole Kmet?
Kmet seemed to be the franchise tight end after getting a four-year, $50 million extension in 2023. With Colston Loveland coming in as the No. 10 pick, he’s an afterthought. Kmet is due $11.6 million as a cap number each of the following three seasons, but has no guaranteed money after this year. The Bears could look to deal Kmet for a late-round pick and save $10 million.
Dallas Cowboys
How does the remade running back room shake out?
The Cowboys had a 1,000-yard running back in Rico Dowdle last year, but let him walk before signing Javontae Williams and Miles Sanders, while also drafting Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. It’s a position split between young and old, leaving an open question of who makes the roster, who gets released and who sees playing time. The only safe bet is Williams will be the lead back, but it’s wide open after that.
Detroit Lions
Do the Lions find a secondary pass rusher?
Detroit can’t go into the season with a pass rush consisting of Aidan Hutchinson recovering from a gruesome broken leg and Marcus Davenport. That’s not being proactive, especially after Za’Darius Smith was released. If Davenport wins the job over an underwhelming group of challengers and an outside move doesn’t buttress the situation, general manager Brad Holmes is leaving that portion of his roster undermanned.
Green Bay Packers
Does the team make a move at receiver?
The Packers have more capable receivers than anybody in football, but at what point does that cause a logjam on the roster? Green Bay used its first-round pick on Texas wideout Matthew Golden, who will join Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed in the receiver room. With all of them on cheap deals, does general manager Brian Gutekunst trade one to strengthen another part of the roster this summer?
Los Angeles Rams
How much do the front-seven rookies contribute?
We’ve seen the Rams draft and develop in rapid time, especially on the defensive front with Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske as recent examples. This spring, general manager Les Snead took some more swings with defensive tackle Ty Hamilton and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. in the fifth round, alongside third-round outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart. Do any become impact players in their first year?
Minnesota Vikings
Is Aaron Rodgers still a possibility?
The Vikings are happy with J.J. McCarthy as their long-term starting quarterback, but there are questions about his return from the torn meniscus that robbed the Michigan product of his rookie year. If McCarthy isn’t 100 percent or struggles in offseason workouts, does Minnesota make a play for the 41-year-old? Rodgers isn’t what he once was, but the Vikings are ready to challenge now. If McCarthy isn’t right, Rodgers would be an enticing option.
New Orleans Saints
Who is the starting quarterback?
The Saints saw Derek Carr retire this offseason after the news that he needed significant shoulder surgery. Suddenly, first-time head coach Kellen Moore was left with Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and second-round pick Tyler Slough as starting options. It might not be Joe Montana and Steve Young slugging it out in camp, but someone has to win the job in New Orleans.
New York Giants
See above …
The Giants have a more enticing quarterback battle, but they have one all the same with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart in the mix. That said, Winston is very likely the odd man out, and if he’s third on the depth chart, could a quarterback-needy team make a move for the 31-year-old veteran on a one-year deal?
Philadelphia Eagles
Who emerges as the pass-rushing end opposite Nolan Smith?
After losing Josh Sweat in free agency to the Cardinals, Philadelphia has a few options to be his primary replacement? While many guys will get snaps, there are Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche, along with last year’s free-agent bust in Bryce Huff. All are potential answers with first-round pick Jihaad Campbell as a versatile chess piece in the front seven on Vic Fangio’s defense.
San Francisco 49ers
How does the corner situation play out?
The Niners lost former All-Pro Charvarius Ward in free agency and didn’t replace him with a proven veteran. Instead, they signed Tre Brown away from the Seahawks, along with Siren Neal and Dallis Flowers. San Francisco also drafted Upton Stout in the third round. Who ends up getting starter-level snaps and, depending on the back end of the depth chart, could there be a surprise cut?
Seattle Seahawks
What if Elijah Arroyo stars immediately?
The Seahawks tried to revamp their offense this offseason, bringing in quarterback Sam Darnold, receivers Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and first-round guard Grey Zabel. They also drafted Arroyo in the second round to compete with veteran Noah Fant, who is entering the final year of his deal. If Arroyo looks terrific, Seattle could pair him with Fant or trade the 27-year-old to help fortify other areas while saving $8.9 million and securing a draft pick.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Does youth serve in the secondary?
The Buccaneers aggressively added young talent to the secondary, specifically at corner in second-rounder Benjamin Morrison and third-rounder Jacob Parrish. Both will have a chance to see playing time, with Morrison on the boundary and Parrish in the slot. While it’s always an uphill battle to start as a rookie outside the first round, especially on a good team, Morrison and Parrish could be exceptions.
Washington Commanders
What happens if Marshon Lattimore struggles?
Lattimore is a four-time Pro Bowler, but he’s struggled to stay healthy and it’s fair to wonder if his best days are behind him. Washington gave up a slew of draft picks for him at the trade deadline last year, including third-, fourth- and sixth-round selections. Lattimore has played only 26 games over the past three seasons, and should the Commanders release him, they’d save $34.5 million over the next two years with $2 million in dead money.