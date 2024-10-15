Spartans Look to Build Off Positives Ahead of Iowa
The Michigan State Spartans (3-3) have had their fair share of struggles with losses in their last three games.
It was a grueling start to the season for the Spartans as they played six straight games since the season started in late August. Even with several injuries to multiple starters in the secondary, the Spartan defense has held its own in most contests, allowing 21 points per game.
Coach Jonathan Smith acknowledged multiple positives that can be taken into this Saturday in search of a statement victory.
“Got a lot of snaps playing team defense, I think the effort and the ‘How?’ factor they've been playing with for six weeks," Smith said. "If we can sustain that, that's something to build off."
Offensively, the Spartans have had a tough time moving the football, scoring a total of 36 points in those three consecutive losses. Granted, two of the three opponents are ranked top five in the country and did not make it easy for quarterback Aidan Chiles and the rest of the offense.
The Spartans rank dead last in the Big Ten in red-zone conversation rate at just 66.7%. Smith made it a point to find ways to complete drives for touchdowns going forward.
“I look at us offensively; we've had plenty of times capable of moving the ball for longer drives not just like two-play hits or something," Smith said. "We just got to take a step in finishing."
One of the brighter spots on offense has been the leg of senior transfer kicker Jonathan Kim. He has recorded a perfect 9/9 on field goals, two of which have been from 50 yards or more. Kim has accounted for 38 total points for the Spartans, nailing 11 of 12 extra points this season.
"I think on special teams, we're kicking the ball pretty well, you look at statistically how we're punting, kickoffs, and obviously, Johnathan Kim has been lights out," Smith said. "So, those things have been really good.”
The Spartans will try to put these positives into play this Saturday when the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) come to Spartan Stadium for a Homecoming night game. A necessary bye week was utilized for a team that is searching to break a three-game losing streak and get to 2-2 in the Big Ten.
