REPORT: What Grade do Bears Get for Luke Newman Selection?
Michigan State graduate senior offensive lineman Luke Newman was taken by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round (195th) of the 2025 NFL Draft. For a team that struggled to keep their quarterback off the turf last year, Newman is a significant get for the struggling NFC North franchise.
One writer, in particular, however, doesn't see the pick as being anything that really jumps off the page.
Bryan Perez of Chicago Bears On SI graded the Bears' selection of Newman in the sixth round of the draft a grade that was just above average. Despite him wanting a different offensive lineman with that pick at 195th overall, Perez appreciates the Bears adding depth to the room that possesses veteran blockers Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney.
"At this point in the 2025 NFL Draft, the goal for Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears is to find players who have a chance to push for a roster spot by the end of training camp," Perez wrote.
"With the Bears having depth issues along the offensive line, Newman can do just that. While I would've preferred another left tackle, Newman might have an opportunity for reps on the edge because of his experience playing offensive tackle in his years before Michigan State.
"Overall, this selection is a solid C+."
After four years with the Holy Cross Crusaders, Newman transferred back to his home state, putting together an extremely impressive grad senior season. He allowed zero sacks or hits in 739 snaps this past season, proving to be a brick wall for quarterback Aidan Chiles and the Spartan offense.
With how productive he was this past season, the grade may be higher than a C+, perhaps deserving a B+ with his versatility and ability to play multiple positions. As Perez stated, Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar will have options, as he could play Newman at guard or on the edge as a tackle.
Newman was the only current Spartan to be drafted this season, showing that this program has some work to do in the future to once again produce next-level talent. It will be exciting to see how many snaps Newman receives in his freshman season, hoping to shock some folks in OTAs and fall camp.
