MSU's Luke Newman a Potential NFL Draft Pick
The Michigan State Spartans’ offensive line largely struggled in 2024.
The team could not run the football consistently, and quarterback Aidan Chiles faced pressure from defenders often. It was a major reason the team did not make a bowl game for the third consecutive season.
However, one player was not to blame for those struggles: guard Luke Newman. The former Holy Cross transfer stood out, despite the rest of the offensive line failing to play well.
Pro Football Focus gave Newman a 71.9 overall grade, the highest for any offensive lineman on the team. He played all 739 snaps at left guard, earning a 69.9 run-blocking grade and a 76.9 pass-blocking grade.
According to PFF, Newman allowed just nine total pressures and did not allow a sack in 2024.
Despite MSU’s offensive line struggling as a whole, NFL Draft media took notice of Newman’s excellent play. He earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl, standing out throughout the week of practices in Arlington.
Kent Lee Platte, also known as @MathBomb on X, formerly known as Twitter, grades NFL Draft prospects on their athletic abilities. He gave Newman a 9.69 Relative Athletic Score out of a possible 10.00, the 55th-highest among all guards since 1987.
Newman has the physical traits to be a solid depth lineman at the next level. Platte listed Newman’s 6-foot-3, 308-pound frame as ‘Okay,’ but the former FCS All-American held his own against some of the best defensive linemen in the country.
If Newman is selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, it would be the fourth consecutive year a Spartan has heard his name called. Last year, center Nick Samac was chosen in the seventh round by the Baltimore Ravens.
There were many NFL scouts on hand for MSU’s Pro Day, including representatives from the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins. Both those teams are in need of help along their offensive lines, so Newman, as a late Day 3 selection, makes sense.
MSU has put many players in the NFL who have gone on to have successful careers. Newman could be next in that lineage if he finds himself on a roster once the draft has concluded.
It would be a promising sign for Jonathan Smith to send players to the league after his first season in East Lansing.
