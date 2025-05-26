How Big a Role Should MSU's Newman Have With Bears?
Former Michigan State Spartan turned new offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears of the National Football League, Luke Newman, has a chance to find his role in this offensive scheme sooner rather than later. But being a sixth-round draft pick might push him to the back burner.
Newman is headed to a Chicago team that is looking to turn their franchise around following a season where it went 5-12. While Newman was a sixth-round selection, it doesn't mean that he won't have an impactful role as a rookie. It just means that he is going to have to work harder in order to get it.
"Newman is a competitive zone-scheme guard with below-average power by NFL standards," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote on the former Spartan's draft profile. "He plays with adequate foot quickness to mirror his gaps but his lunging and wide hands need to be corrected. Holes in his technique will be exploited by NFL talent and he might not have enough runway to get them corrected with more coaching."
The journey of proving the world wrong has begun for the MSU product. Given that the Bears have a new head coach in former Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Newman should be in good hands, knowing that Johnson is confident when dealing with the offensive scheme.
Newman has experience at both left tackle and left guard, which should only create more confidence from his new franchise. However, the likelihood of the MSU product getting a starting role is bleak, given newly acquired and extended left tackle, Joe Thuney, will be taking care of that position.
That leads Newman with the opportunity to pick the brains of the more experienced players on the Bears, while getting in game action as a backup or injury replacement. He has the skills to be successful, as he was graded No. 9 offensive guard in the Big Ten by PFF during the regular season.
"Obviously, the versatility was a huge reason why I was drafted," Newman said following the Bears' rookie minicamp. "I look forward to working other spots, right guard and center as well. I think working on the interior will be my main focus going forward."
