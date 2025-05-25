What Role Should MSU's Arcuri Have With Rams in 2025?
The Michigan State Spartans are represented well in the National Football League over several seasons, and going into the 2025 season, it will be no different. While some former Spartans have bigger roles than others, certain Spartans are looking to climb up the ranks on the roster they find themselves on.
One example of a player looking to reach a higher potential going into the new season is former Spartan and current offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams, Aj Arcuri. Arcuri was a seventh-round pick up for the Rams back in the 2022 NFL Draft, but his career arc has been a funky one.
Finding playing time in the 2022 campaign with his new franchise, the MSU product played in eight games as a rookie in Los Angeles and started once. Primarily used as a tackle, Arcuri was looking to be one of those feel-good stories of a late-round pick making an impact for the roster.
However, come the 2023 campaign, Arcuri wasn't able to play a single snap for the Rams. This past season, though, the former Spartan returned to Los Angeles to help the team as much as he could. Regardless of him playing in two games, his depth was there when the Rams needed him most.
Going into the new season, in which he is set to make a base salary of $960,000 while carrying a cap hit of $960,000, Arcuri looks to find a much bigger role. While becoming a starter will be increasingly difficult with the number of young players the Rams have, his role will likely be to fill in for injuries.
In his career, the former Spartan has played in 121 offensive snaps and 41 special-teams snaps. Given that the Rams just extended left tackle Alaric Jackson, Arcuri will follow in line behind him. However, if the MSU product has a strong training camp and impresses during the preseason games, he could be involved more heavily.
Regardless, Arcuri is on a one year deal, which means that he must show and prove something if he has any hopes of continuing his career in the National Football League.
Follow along with all our Spartan athletics content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also follow along with our coverage when you follow us on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.