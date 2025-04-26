Grading the Chicago Bears' selection of OL Luke Newman in sixth round of 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears added the second offensive lineman to their 2025 NFL Draft class with the selection of Michigan State's Luke Newman in the sixth round.
Newman joins second-round selection Ozzy Trapilo in a rebuilt Bears offensive line room, one in which both rookies will have a chance to compete for viable roles in 2025.
Newman (6-foot-3, 312 pounds) will be an interior player in the NFL after starting 49 consecutive games during his college career. He played exclusively at left guard last season but totaled more than 1,400 reps at left tackle before transfering from Holy Cross to Michigan State in 2024.
"Newman is a competitive zone-scheme guard with below-average power by NFL standards," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "He plays with adequate foot quickness to mirror his gaps but his lunging and wide hands need to be corrected. Holes in his technique will be exploited by NFL talent and he might not have enough runway to get them corrected with more coaching."
At this point in the 2025 NFL Draft, the goal for Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears is to find players who have a chance to push for a roster spot by the end of training camp. With the Bears having depth issues along the offensive line, Newman can do just that.
While I would've preferred another left tackle, Newman might have an opportunity for reps on the edge because of his experience playing offensive tackle in his years before Michigan State.
Overall, this selection is a solid C+.