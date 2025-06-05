Michael Masunas Can be a Big Part of MSU Offense
The Michigan State Spartans have lacked a productive tight end for the better part of a decade.
Ever since Josiah Price left after the 2015 season, MSU hasn't had an impact player at that position. Adding a dynamic pass-catching tight end would bolster the offense.
The Spartans thought they had that with Oregon State transfer Jack Velling last season, and while he had a decent year, he was not the focal point of the offense like some expected him to be.
Velling should have a better year in 2025, but there is one player who MSU is getting back that could play a major role for this offense.
Michael Masunas, who missed all but four games last season, started off the season strong. MSU missed his production when he went down with an injury.
Now healthy, Masunas is comfortably the second tight end behind Velling, but he should see the field a decent amount. Whether that is with Velling or on his own, Masunas will be a key piece for the Spartan offense.
Masunas caught four passes for 37 yards last season, showing off impressive physicality as a pass-catcher. With a healthy season, he could see even better production.
Aidan Chiles has a strong connection with Velling, as they were both previously Beavers under Jonathan Smith, but he showed a willingness to throw to Masunas in the early parts of the season, too.
The Spartans will want to run the football this year, and Masunas is the best blocking tight end on the team. He will see the field often because of that, and MSU will not be afraid to run to Masunas’ side.
The staff identified Masunas as someone they wanted on the field early in the season, even over a high-level high school prospect like Brennan Parachek. Masunas has worked hard and developed into a capable player.
MSU struggled in the red zone last season, so having a player like Masunas, who is 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds, could give it a red zone weapon. He can box out defenders and make himself a big target.
The Spartans need more weapons on offense next season, and Masunas is a player who often gets forgotten.
However, do not be surprised if he bursts onto the scene and makes himself one of the more productive passing game options in the offense.
Follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.