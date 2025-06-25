Potential Surprise Contributors on Defense for Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans must be better on the defensive side of the ball in 2025.
MSU lost several key contributors on defense, including Khris Bogle, Jordan Turner, D’Quan Douse and Charles Brantley. That is a significant amount of production to replace.
Jonathan Smith and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi are seeking answers on defense, given the numerous unknowns surrounding what that unit could look like. Uncertainty opens the door for unproven players to take advantage of opportunities.
As a result, MSU fans could learn some new names when they watch the team for the first time this fall. Who could we see as major contributors this upcoming season?
Let’s identify three Spartans who could be surprise players in 2025.
We have previously done a version of this exercise on the offensive side of the ball, which you can read here.
Defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler - The staff raved about the late class of 2024 addition last season, and a year learning in the system could allow for a bigger opportunity for snaps this season.
Beeler did not see the field last season for more than three snaps, but that number should almost certainly increase by a significant amount. He is a disruptive force with quick hands and an explosive get-off.
The Spartans could opt for youth at defensive tackle this season when it comes to depth, and that’s where Beeler could fit in. Don’t be surprised to see a player of his caliber on the field much more often.
Defensive back Justin Denson Jr. - The Spartans actually played Denson a solid amount last season, as he appeared in eight games, but he could end up playing starter snaps in 2025.
Denson totaled 13 tackles last season, seeing more action as the season went on. He will be a much more effective defensive back if he puts on some more weight and adds to his frame.
Denson can play cornerback or safety, although his best spot is likely the latter. No. 12 should be all over the field on defense next season.
Defensive back Andrew Brinson IV - One of the first Oregon State transplants to join Smith in East Lansing, Brinson’s loyalty to his coach should be rewarded this year.
Brinson appeared in five games last season, playing 59 snaps and not allowing a catch on two targets, according to Pro Football Focus. He is another cornerback with length who should bother receivers with more weight on his frame.
With so much open competition at cornerback this season, it would not be a shock to see Brinson earn a large share of the snaps.
Follow along with our Michigan State football coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.