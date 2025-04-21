Could MSU's Nate Carter Be a Surprise Draft Pick?
The Michigan State Spartans have found their way into the pros throughout several sports. As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, former Spartan running back Nate Carter, who had a strong showing at the MSU Pro Day, could be in play for a franchise in the NFL to take a chance on him.
Spending his final two seasons as a Spartan, Carter showcased skills that could get him into the NFL. In the two seasons, Carter recorded 1,297 rushing yards, averaging 648.5 per year. His best season at MSU came in his junior year, as he set a collegiate career high in rushing yards with 798.
Last season, however, his stock went down, as he was only able to record 499 rushing yards in 116 carries. After the entire MSU football program had its struggles last season, hearing your name get called on draft day could erase all those feelings of doubt he may have.
Given the running back depth is very deep this season in the draft, Carter could be on the board for several teams. After his MSU Pro Day, however, Carter did earn a prospect grade of 5.63 on NFL.com, which corresponds to "Candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad," as his floor.
"Carter is a well-built secondary back with an explosive athletic profile, but he doesn’t pop on tape enough," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.
"He’s not a naturally instinctive or creative runner, so he tends to lag behind with his reads, which allows defenses to quickly close on him. He’s more powerful into contact than his weight might indicate and he can be tougher to bring down. Carter’s lack of third-down value could make it very difficult for him to find a home in an NFL backfield, even with his impressive athletic testing."
While Carter is projected to be an undrafted free agent, there could be a franchise willing to take a chance on the MSU product. Perhaps he could be a late-round draft pick who could turn enough heads and make his way into the league?
Carter ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and recorded a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-8-inch broad jump at his Pro Day.
