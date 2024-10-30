Spartans Needing To Enhance Defensive Preparation For Hoosiers
The Michigan State Spartans have gone 1-4 in their last five games as their brutal conference schedule has been in full swing for the past month. The Spartans have shown that they are battle-tested and have a resume regarding what they can and can not do when facing top nationally-ranked football teams this season.
The Spartans have already played some elite Big Ten opponents this season, but on Saturday, they will host the Indiana Hoosiers, who are currently on top in the Big Ten standings and are undefeated, ranking eighth in the country heading into this week.
The Hoosiers have had a historic season so far, and they are playing well on all three phases, Offensively, however, they are putting up giant numbers. To begin the season, Indiana displayed its offensive weapons as it scored 31 points against Florida International University. It then trampled FCS Western Illinois University 77-3 when it hosted the Leathernecks the following week.
Scoring high points has been a common occurrence ever since, as the Hoosiers are averaging 46 points a game throughout the season.
With so many weapons, it is important that Michigan State takes time to break down film and identify tendencies in game situations and offensive formations. The Spartans are hosting this game against the Hoosiers and want to do everything they can to give Spartan Stadium something to cheer about.
Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has been in the Big Ten long enough where he has studied and broken down Indiana games over the years to help enhance success for the Green and White come Saturday.
Along with the other defensive assistant coaches, they can do as much film and practice preparation as they want from now until kickoff, but at the end of the day, it takes the players making the plays themselves.
Miscommunication can not happen like it did last game against the Michigan Wolverines if the Spartans want to put on a good show for their home crowd. Defensive captains Jordan Turner and Maverick Hansen will be looked upon to lead a great week of practice and be crucial on Saturday to make plays and limit offensive production from the Hoosiers.
The rest of the team will use its tools and follow the leadership provided to help spoil this Hoosiers offense and put their first crooked number in the loss column of the season.
