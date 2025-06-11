Former Spartan Deemed Top Breakout WR for 2025
Former Michigan State standout receiver Keon Coleman has a year of productive NFL experience under his belt and is primed for a breakout sophomore season with the Buffalo Bills, one of the AFC's top teams. A recent report ranks Coleman as the top breakout receiver for 2025.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus (PFF) broke down his "2025 NFL All-Breakout Team," taking a look at the new top players at each position. He sees Coleman as the one guy around the league that can take a monumental jump, coming off a strong rookie season with Buffalo.
"Coleman, the 33rd overall pick in 2024, amassed a 68.8 PFF receiving grade with 1.55 yards per route run in his inaugural season," Locker wrote. "Considering the Bills also traded for Amari Cooper in October, the fact that the former Florida State stud still finished second among Buffalo wideouts in targets is encouraging in and of itself."
Coleman was a main piece for a very talented Bills team that finished 13-4 last season, winning the AFC East, but falling to the Kansas City Chief in the AFC Championship. Coleman racked up 556 receiving yards on 29 total catches with four touchdowns in 13 games.
A wrist injury kept Coleman sidelined for a few games in the middle of the season but ultimately was one of the top receiving options for the defending MVP, quarterback, Josh Allen.
Coleman has a ton of room to grow and his potential is untapped, making him a top breakout candidate. Locker addressed the former Spartans' struggles with drops in his first season, understandable for a rookie on a championship-caliber team. Year 2 is going to be even better.
"Assuming Coleman can clean up his catch rate — his 13.5% drop rate was the eighth-highest among receivers with 50-plus targets — then his play should only improve," Locker wrote. "Coleman may not be a separating whiz, as he sat in the 0th percentile in separation rate and the second percentile against single coverage, but his abilities as a deep threat and with the ball in his hands should render him one of Josh Allen's top targets."
