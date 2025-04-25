Where Spartans Have Typically Gone in NFL Draft Since 2015
In honor of the 2025 NFL Draft, let's take a look at how often former Michigan State Spartans get their names called on draft day. Over the hardworking season of college football, these players all look forward to the possibility of hearing their names get called to prolong their football careers.
Former Spartans have heard their names get called as early as the first few rounds while others get a call after the whole draft process has concluded. Given that it's been a decade since the 2015 NFL Draft, here is a look on where the Spartans have typically been drafted from then up until 2024.
24 MSU products have been drafted by National Football League teams since the 2015 NFL Draft. Of the 24 selections over the past decade, five came in 2015, five in 2016, two in 2017, one in 2018, two in 2019, two in 2020, four in 2022, three in 2023 and just one last year.
During that same time span, here is how many players have been drafted between the first and seventh rounds coming out of MSU:
First Round: 2 (Trae Waynes in 2015, Jack Conklin, 2016)
Second Round: 3 (Malik McDowell in 2017, Kenneth Walker in 2022, Jayden Reed in 2023)
Third Round: 2 (Shilique Calhoun in 2016, Justin Layne in 2019)
Fourth Round: 6 (Jeremy Langford in 2015, Connor Cook in 2016, Montae Nicholas in 2017, Brian Allen in 2018, Khari Willis in 2019, Josiah Scott in 2020)
Fifth Round: 2 (Tony Lippett in 2015, Keith Mumphery in 2015)
Sixth Round: 5 (Aaron Burbridge in 2016, Jalen Nailor in 2022, Connor Heyward in 2022, Bryce Baringer in 2023, Ameer Speed in 2023)
Seventh Round: 4 (Donovan Clark in 2016, Kenny Willekes in 2020, AJ Acuri in 2022, Nick Samac in 2024)
As seen above, the Spartans between 2015 and 2024 have typically been selected in the fourth round, as six of them heard their names called. Perhaps some current Spartans looking to live their dream out like the rest of them will hear their name get called between the fourth and seventh rounds, as they have typically been over the years.
