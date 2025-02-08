Insider Delivers Massive Update on Former Spartans Star Kirk Cousins
The situation between Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons could get messy.
The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180-million contract featuring $100 million in guaranteed money last March. The problem is that Atlanta ended up benching the former Michigan State Spartans star during the second half of his debut campaign.
Now, the Falcons are on the hook for that money unless they can find a taker. They could also release Cousins, but they would have to eat a lot of that cash.
But it's looking less and less likely that the 36-year-old will be in Atlanta next season.
NFL insider Jason La Canfora made a recent appearance on 92.9 The Game to discuss Cousins' future with the Falcons, and he doesn't think there appears to be much of one.
When asked whether or not he believes Cousins will be with Atlanta in 2025, La Canfora provided a rather emphatic answer.
“No way in hell,” La Canfora said. “No, it’s not going to happen, and for a multitude of reasons.”
Part of the problem for the Falcons is that Cousins has a no-trade clause, so he can absolutely direct where he goes if Atlanta decides to go the trade route. He also surely wants to get his career back on track.
“I don’t believe he’s in any rush to sort this out," La Canfora added. "I think [the Cousins camp] is going to look at situations, and they’re going to look at getting him back with an established play-caller who understands his strengths, and that’s how they’re going to rehabilitate his career.”
Of course, Cousins dropped a rather interesting nugget during an interview on Good Morning Football earlier in the week, where he revealed that he was playing through shoulder and elbow injuries during the second half of the season. Clearly, the issues affected his performance.
Will that make the Michigan State product a more appealing option for some quarterback-needy teams during the NFL offseason?
“Yeah, it’s going to be somewhat complicated, and they’re going to have to eat money to get him out of there," La Canfora said. "And they’re going to have to be willing to send him somewhere he wants to go because, again, he’s got the no-trade, but I do believe it absolutely gets done.”
So apparently, it's only a matter of time before Cousins gets dealt, but it's not exactly going to be an easy process.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.