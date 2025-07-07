Former Spartan QB's Career Play Recognized in Prestigious Ranking
Yes, we're going to talk about Nick Foles again.
Some (probably most) might find it funny to see the former Super Bowl champion recognized as a Michigan State Spartan, considering he played just one game for the Green and White. But as they say, "Spartan Dawg for Life."
Foles, who played the majority of his collegiate career at Arizona, was the subject of a play that was recently deemed one of the "top 25 NFL moments" of the century.
You probably know it well -- "The Philly Special."
It was the most memorable play from Super Bowl LII when Foles led his Philadelphia Eagles to a win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin tabbed it the ninth-best NFL moment of this century.
"The Eagles recently dominated Super Bowl LIX and also went toe to toe with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII two years earlier," Benjamin wrote. "But their first modern championship was the sweetest for its undercurrent of unlikely destiny.
"Facing a fourth-and-goal against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots dynasty, overlooked coach Doug Pederson dialed up an all-time call that let backup-turned-hero quarterback Nick Foles haul in a critical pass for himself."
A stop by New England would have given the Patriots an opportunity to put together a march and tie the game with a field goal before halftime, take the lead before halftime, or face just a 3-point deficit at the break.
Instead, Philadelphia executed the trick play and would make an Eagles win feel like a real possibility as it took a 22-12 lead into intermission.
Foles, who went on to win MVP of the Super Bowl, will continue to forever be remembered for that performance, and that play will always be the face of it. He threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and while Brady finished with an impressive 505 passing yards and three touchdowns, it's Foles' showing that gets the praise.
The longtime NFL quarterback took the reins for Carson Wentz, who finished third in MVP voting that season and had suffered a season-ending injury in Week 14.
Follow along with all our coverage of Michigan State football when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Ensure you also give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.