Does MSU Possess Better WR Room Than Bitter Rival?
The Michigan State Spartans have done an exceptional job this offseason by adding multiple skill players to this year's wide receiver room to complement star sophomore Nick Marsh. Despite the Spartans' recent struggles, they may have a better receiving core than their bitter rival, Michigan.
The days of Nico Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Roman Wilson seem to be fading for MSU's in-state foe. When taking a deeper look at the starting receiver group for both schools, the Spartans heavily outweigh a program that won the national title just two seasons ago.
MSU is projected to roll out three extremely talented receivers in the starting group. Marsh will lead the way while a pair of transfers enter the fold. Former Middle Tennessee State wideout Omari Kelly and Kent State receiver Crishon McCray are likely joining the starting group.
The three receivers amassed a combined total of 2,223 yards and 16 touchdowns last season at their respective schools. Kelly had the best year with 869 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while McCray had a team-high nine receiving scores for the Golden Flashes.
In Ann Arbor, the projected three starters were very uninvolved in their offenses last season. The starting three receiver group begins with Semaj Morgan, along with Fredrick Moore and Indiana Hoosier transfer Donaven McCulley.
None of those three receivers totaled more than 150 yards last season, and all failed to play a full season. Morgan had the best numbers with 139 receiving yards and one touchdown, while McCulley played just two games with 21 yards. This is going to be a very inexperienced group.
By the numbers, Michigan State's starting receiving corps dominates the Wolverines this season. If Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles is able to utilize his receivers accurately, Michigan is going to have a very tough time stopping all three elite pass catchers.
That is before mentioning tight end Jack Velling, who is primed for a breakout season with tons of draft potential if he succeeds in meeting the expectations that have been set for his final collegiate season. The Spartans are hungry to take down Michigan this year, and it starts through the air.
