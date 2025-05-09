Former Spartan DT Trying Out for Lions
NFL rookie minicamps are kicking off this weekend, and several Michigan State Spartans have opportunities to make strong impressions as they look to make their dreams come true.
One Spartan in particular has already gotten a taste of the next level but is looking to resurrect his professional career.
Former Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams is on the Detroit Lions' tryout list.
Williams was a four-year letterwinner at Michigan State. A three-time All-Big Ten honoree, Williams was a key member of the Spartans' defense in the late 2010s, the last years of the Mark Dantonio era.
The Chicago native came to Michigan State as a four-star prospect out of DePaul College Prep. After redshirting his first season with the program (2015), Williams would make three starts in 11 games, recording 28 tackles, five for loss and two sacks.
Williams would become a full-time starter, starting all 13 games the following season, posting 31 tackles, six for loss and 2.5 sacks. He would be named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media.
Williams then took a major step in his second year as a full-time starter, tallying 53 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 2.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a forced fumble while once again starting in all 13 games. He would be named a third-team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches and media and was named a first-team all-conference selection by the Associated Press.
Williams would go out with a bang in his final season, posting 48 tackles, 7.5 for loss and 5.0 sacks in 13 starts. He was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team by league coaches and media and first team by the Associated Press once again.
Williams would go undrafted and be signed by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent much of his time on the practice squad. He appeared in six games in the 2020 season and one the following year but has not played in an NFL contest since.
If Williams can at least make Detroit's practice squad, it would be a huge achievement as he continues to resiliently try to keep his NFL career alive.
