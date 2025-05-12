Former Spartan DT Signs With Detroit Lions
Several Michigan State Spartans have been signed to NFL teams this spring, giving themselves an opportunity to make a roster this summer.
Another Spartan, albeit one who has experience in the league, will be back in the state of Michigan playing for the two-time defending NFC North champions the Detroit Lions.
Detroit announced on Monday that it has signed former Michigan State defensive tackle Raquan Williams. He had participated in the club's rookie minicamp over the weekend.
Williams was a four-year letterwinner for the Spartans, having started his career in East Lansing in 2015.
We covered his history with the Spartans when reporting on his minicamp participation last week:
"A three-time All-Big Ten honoree, Williams was a key member of the Spartans' defense in the late 2010s, the last years of the Mark Dantonio era.
"The Chicago native came to Michigan State as a four-star prospect out of DePaul College Prep. After redshirting his first season with the program (2015), Williams would make three starts in 11 games, recording 28 tackles, five for loss and two sacks.
"Williams would become a full-time starter, starting all 13 games the following season, posting 31 tackles, six for loss and 2.5 sacks. He would be named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media.
"Williams then took a major step in his second year as a full-time starter, tallying 53 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 2.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a forced fumble while once again starting in all 13 games. He would be named a third-team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches and media and was named a first-team all-conference selection by the Associated Press.
"Williams would go out with a bang in his final season, posting 48 tackles, 7.5 for loss and 5.0 sacks in 13 starts. He was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team by league coaches and media and first team by the Associated Press once again."
Williams went undrafted in 2020 but was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he played seven games. He hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2021 season; perhaps his signing with Detroit sparks the resurrection he needs.
