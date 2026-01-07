MSU Adds Elite Center, Son of Lions OL Coach from Transfer Portal

Michigan State took another step towards beefing up its offensive line.

The Spartans have landed the commitment of North Dakota State center transfer Trent Fraley , according to multiple reports. Fraley was an FCS first-team All-American and won the FCS's award for top center this year. He's also the son of Hank Fraley, the current offensive line coach for the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley watches a play against Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a massive victory for MSU's unit and new offensive line coach Nick Tabacca, getting one of the top centers the transfer portal had to offer. Fraley has one year of eligibility remaining.

Fraley is the third offensive lineman with starting upside that Michigan State has gotten from the transfer portal already. MSU's very first pickup was UConn tackle Ben Murawski , and it got the commitment of South Carolina guard Nick Sharpe on Tuesday as well. Those two have one year remaining as well.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Fraley is going to be projected to be the Spartans' third transfer portal center in three years. MSU had Tanner Miller (Oregon State) in 2024, Matt Gulbin (Wake Forest) in 2025, and now has gotten Fraley for 2026. The Moon Township, Pa. native visited Michigan State on Monday.

This is somebody who has played a lot of football in recent years. North Dakota State is the team to beat nearly every year at the FCS level, and is a worthy enough opponent that most FBS programs are truly scared to put on their schedules. Fraley began his career at Marshall before transferring to NDSU before the 2024 season.

Fraley was the starting center for the Bison in both 2024 and 2025. NDSU went a combined 26-3 across those two seasons. One of those losses was to Shedeur Sanders' and Travis Hunter's 2024 Colorado team. North Dakota State ended up winning the national title that year with a 14-2 overall record. The Bison went 12-1 this year and were upset in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

For this most recent season, Fraley ended up receiving a PFF grade of 71.8. He was penalized four times in 725 total snaps. In pass protection, he allowed just one sack and nine pressures across 336 such plays.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Incoming Transfers (11) -

Jan. 4 - UConn OT Ben Murawski (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - Houston Christian CB Tyran Chappell (3 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Iowa P Rhys Dakin (2 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Maine S Devin Vaught (2 years remaining); Jan. 5 - Auburn LB Caleb Wheatland (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Louisiana Tech DB Michael Richard (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Iowa State CB Tre Bell (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - UCF QB Cam Fancher (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - South Carolina OL Nick Sharpe (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - Charlotte K Liam Boyd (2 years remaining); Jan. 7 - North Dakota State OL Trent Fraley (1 year remaining)

Outgoing Transfers (43) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - DT Alex VanSumeren (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - S Armorion Smith (1 year remaining); Jan. 2 - WR Shawn Foster (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - CB Chance Rucker (2 years remaining) Jan. 2 - OL Stanton Ramil (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - LB Aisea Moa (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - DB Anthony Pinnace III (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - LS Jack Wills (3 years remaining); Jan. 5 - OL Rustin Young (3 years remaining)

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) calls for a snap from offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (51) against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

