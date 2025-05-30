Former Spartan QB Lombardi to Get UFL Start This Weekend
Former Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi is getting his first UFL start this weekend.
According to a report from UFL/USFL/XFL reporter James Larsen, who credited the UFL depth chart, Lombardi will start for the Michigan Panthers on Saturday when they host the Houston Roughnecks at Ford Field. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Lombardi was signed by the Panthers back in December. He was drafted by the club in the 2024 UFL College Draft.
Lombardi was a three-year letterwinner at Michigan State who made nine starts in 22 appearances. He started six games in Michigan State's shortened COVID-19 2020 season, throwing for 1,090 yards and eight touchdowns.
Despite his short time as a starter, Lombardi was known for memorable performances, like in Michigan State's upset win over Northwestern when he threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 65 yards on 10 carries.
And of course, there was his iconic game against Michigan when he threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans' victory over the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. He earned the Manning Award National Quarterback of the Week for that outing.
Following that season, Lombardi transferred to Northern Illinois, where he played three seasons.
He started all 13 games for the Huskies in 2021, leading them to a MAC title. The following season, he appeared in just four contests due to injury but returned to throw for 2,274 yards and 11 touchdowns while starting in all 13 contests.
Lombardi would sign as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in April of 2024.
He is currently teammates with former Spartan teammate Kenny Willekes, a former Burlsworth Trophy Award winner and two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree. Willekes is Michigan State's all-time leader in tackles for loss with 51.
We'll see if Lombardi seizes his opportunity and shines in the spotlight once again. Saturday's game between the Panthers and Roughnecks is set for 3 p.m. ET. Michigan is 6-3 and had been on a three-game win streak before falling to the Birmingham Stallions last weekend.
Saturday is the Panthers' season finale. With a Michigan win and a Stallions loss, the Panthers will clinch the USFL regular-season title.
