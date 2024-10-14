Spartans' Specialists Compared to the Big Ten
When it comes to Michigan State football in 2024, there have been many highs and lows. Through the good and the bad, it can be argued that the special teams units have been the most consistent and valuable this season.
The special teams phase of the game has been one that the Spartans have had the advantage of when it comes to matchups against other teams and their specialist. Although their opportunities have both increased and decreased, solo based on the game situations, the specialists for the Spartans have been elite.
Spartan kicker Jonathan Kim, is one of three kickers in the Big Ten Conference who has yet to miss a field goal this season. He is 8/8 with a long of 51 yards. That field goal by Kim is the sixth-longest this season by a Big Ten kicker. Spartan Nation already knows they have not only a special specialist but a clutch one after he showed he can clutch and win a game for Michigan State like he did earlier this year against Maryland.
To go along with their kicker, they have an even better punter. Ryan Eckley has one of the biggest punting legs in the entire country and it shows with his season stats. Eckley is second in the Big Ten with 48.0 yards a punt and has second most punts of 50 plus as he has already boomed 11 of those this season. As the Spartans look to win some big games in the remaining schedule, Kim and Eckley's legs may be essential weapons to help the Green and White win some games in the back half of the season.
The Spartans will also need their returners to step up and make some plays to help this offense by shortening the field when they begin their possessions. Montorie Foster Jr. has done all of the punt returns this season as he has taken a chance on four punts. On those four attempts, he has averaged 9 yards.
Kick Returns have been shared by a trio of Spartans. Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams has returned three, Aziah Johnson has gotten two and Alanta Brown has a solo attempt. Brown has a long return this season of 33.
As the season continues these Spartans specialist look to improve on their season's success and take it to another level to give the Spartans an edge on game days.
