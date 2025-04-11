Returning MSU OL Talks Progression, Protecting Chiles
The Michigan State Spartans are close to wrapping up spring practice, and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Stanton Ramil sounded off on not only his progression into his second full season, but the team as a whole. It is Year 2 in head coach Jonathan Smith's system, and things look promising.
"[I'm] really happy with how we're looking right now," Ramil said. "It's really exciting with the new guys, everyone's meshing together really well. Second year in the system, it looks way cleaner, everything's more physical, it's just a really good feeling right now."
The Spartans are looking to bounce back from a rough 5-7 record from last year, falling just short of their first bowl appearance since 2021's Peach Bowl win. With a stronger identity as a program and culture, Ramil seems pleased that this team is taking the necessary steps to improve in 2025.
Ramil played in 11 games last season, starting at the left tackle position eight times, playing 613 snaps in that spot. He will more than likely be the starting left tackle to project junior quarterback Aidan Chiles' blind side this season, gaining a valuable year of experience last season.
"We're really just taught to protect this guy [Chiles] every day," Ramil said. "He's athletic as all hell, he can do a lot on his feet and the more we give him opportunities to do that, the better for the team. So, our mindset is just to protect the life out of that dude, as long as it takes."
Ramil suffered a minor injury last season that kept him out of the Spartans' Week 5 loss to No. 3 Ohio State but would return to action quickly. After a knee injury forced a redshirt in 2023, Ramil is seeking a full season of healthy play, becoming a major contributor on the offensive line.
Chiles was sacked 30 times last year, third-most of any Big Ten quarterback and a number that needs to minimize severely for next year. Ramil will be a huge help to that along with Chiles' gained experience and quick ability to evade the rush.
If the Spartans want to have a successful season and compete atop the Big Ten standings, it starts with Chiles and the offensive line. If Chiles is able to stay off the turf while Ramil and the rest of his offensive line do their jobs, there is too much impact talent on the field to not find success.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.