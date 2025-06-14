Where Did Outgoing Spartans Transfer This Offseason?
The transfer portal is a major part of the college athletic offseason.
Players dissatisfied with their current situation can enter the portal and seek a new home to play a new sport. It is becoming an increasingly popular method of team building among collegiate athletic programs.
The Michigan State Spartans are no exception, as they have seen several players depart the program in search of better fits elsewhere.
In the spring and winter windows, MSU saw 29 players enter the portal. Some players have committed to new schools since.
But where did these Spartans go?
Let’s update fans on the latest MSU transfer portal movement.
Defensive end Ken Talley - After two seasons with the Spartans, Talley entered the portal and committed to Arkansas. He totaled 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Wide receiver Jaron Glover - One of MSU’s top receivers last season, Glover went south to Mississippi State. He caught 30 passes for 455 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons in East Lansing.
Long snapper Jack Carson Wentz - The uniquely-named long snapper has yet to find a home. He has received offers from schools such as Middle Tennessee, Missouri State, and Florida International.
Wide receiver Aziah Johnson - Johnson joined Bill Belichick at North Carolina. He caught 16 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons for the Spartans.
Defensive back Jaylen Thompson - Thompson left MSU to be closer to family. He committed to Memphis after totaling 17 tackles in East Lansing.
Wide receiver Jaelen Smith - The Texas native went home and joined the UTSA Roadrunners. He caught one pass for 16 yards last season.
Defensive back Brandon Lewis - Saginaw Valley State
Wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. - The son of a Hall-of-Fame tight end, Gates made his way to Delaware State. He caught nine passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in two seasons at MSU.
Offensive lineman Dallas Fincher - San Diego State
Defensive end Avery Dunn - Toledo
Linebacker Aaron Alexander - Arkansas State
Safety Philipp Davis - Marshall
Tight end Ademola Faleye - Washington State
Cornerback Charles Brantley - The former fan favorite entered the portal for the third time this offseason, but did not return to East Lansing this time, opting to return to his home state and play for the Miami Hurricanes.
He totaled 103 tackles, five for loss, a sack, 18 passes defended, and five interceptions in four seasons with the Spartans.
These are the Spartans who entered the portal in the spring window.
Cornerback Caleb Coley - The former three-star prospect is now a member of the Eastern Michigan Eagles.
Defensive back DJ Kennard - South Dakota
EDGE Anthony Jones Jr. - The former Indiana and Oregon transfer is headed back out west, committing to UCLA. He posted two sacks at MSU.
Defensive back Dillon Tatum - A player who many expected to be a leader for the Spartans this season, Tatum graduated and moved west to Northwestern. He totaled 62 tackles and eight passes defended at MSU.
Wide receiver Austin Clay - Bowling Green
Wide receiver Jaylan Brown - UTEP
EDGE James Schott - Miami (OH)
Offensive lineman Jake Merritt - Buffalo
Offensive lineman Kyler Brunan - Grand Valley State
Tight end Reeves Taylor - Uncommitted
Defensive tackle Mason Nickel - Saginaw Valley State
Wide receiver Dyson Sims - Uncommitted
Defensive back Shawn Smith - Uncommitted
Linebacker Carter Enyard - Uncommitted
You can always follow along with our Michigan State football coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.