Lower-Level Transfers Made Up Majority of Spartans Winter Portal Haul
Michigan State wasn't going to have a whole lot of luck landing transfers from Power Four schools this offseason, considering the season the Spartans had last year and a program identity that has yet to really be established.
Like last offseason, Michigan State had to look to players from smaller schools this winter, and it found success with what was a solid haul.
Of the Spartans' 15 incoming transfers, 10 came from non-Power Four schools.
What matters to Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and his staff is primarily a player's experience.
"I mean it's a piece as you evaluate who the competition is, same as at the high school level," Smith said. "We did want to make a premium of "had it on tape." So, snaps, starts, at a previous place, and add some stats.
"The majority of the guys that we were able to get do have experience in college football and playing it, and that's what we are counting on."
Michigan State even brought in a former Division II player in wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr., who had a 1,000-plus-yard receiving season for Valdosta State last year.
"It happens like that," said Spartan wide receiver Alante Brown. "You got guys that's in D-II that make it to the league, you got guys that come from D-II like Rod, come out here and show what he can do. So, there's always been type of sleeper guys in this game of football, so we're blessed to have Rod here and some of them other guys."
As far as the transition has gone, it seems things have been rather smooth.
"Recruiting staff and Coach [Jim] Michalczik did a really good job of bringing some quality guys in," said offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren. "Lot of guys from the portal that have some experience, and then also some new energy, some new life.
" ... Some of those new faces are experienced, but they are still learning techniques and differences in what we do. It's been awesome. Those guys had a great attitude about it, and I felt like they picked it up pretty good."
Recruiting transfers from lower levels will likely be a focus again when the spring window opens up.
Be sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.