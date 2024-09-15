Spartans Utilized Several TEs in Win Over Prairie View A&M
Michigan State had the benefit of getting an abundance of players on the field in its 40-0 route of Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
Particularly at the tight end position, the Spartans were able to field several tight ends.
"Like the group," Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said after the win. "And Mike's [Masunas] been playing a high level. Obviously, we know a lot about Jack [Velling], his ability to catch and in the run game. [Brennan] Parachek being healthy adds an avenue to get all three of them even more. I mean, we feel like four guys we can get in the game. We did some situational, even. Like, if there's just one tight end in the game, it wasn't always the same tight end working to their skill sets. and those guys are big bodies, smart football players could catch. want to make it physical in the run game, and I hope to continue to see more and more of them."
Velling recorded 42 yards on two receptions. Masunas had one catch for 5 yards, while Parachek had a 12-yard reception. Other tight ends to get in on the action included Ademola Faleye and Tyneil Hopper.
The Spartans were able to utilize the H-back position, primarily for key blocks, including a big block by Hopper on running back Nate Carter's 60-yard rushing touchdown.
"Hop [Hopper] was in, and we got [fullback Jay] Coyne in as well in that and some of our run game" Smith said. "And it's run game and play-action pass off that stuff. So, we've got some answers at that kind of H-back, Y position."
Carter's aforementioned run is key, not just for the Spartans' rushing attack, but for opportunities to open up the pass game.
"Yeah, it opens up things we need explosive run or two like that because Nate's skill set, he can get it to the second level, you're not gonna catch the guy that often," Smith said. "it was well-blocked, he really had nice vision for by him because I think he cuts the ball back and then out runs one defender. He's got that got that skill set."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.