Stock Up Report for Michigan State Entering Week 6
The Michigan State Spartans are 3-2 heading into a Friday night matchup under the lights with the Oregon Ducks.
The Spartans have lost their last two games and will be a heavy underdog against the Ducks. Jonathan Smith has seen this Oregon team before, but this team is extremely talented and should cause Michigan State lots of problems.
The Spartans showed flashes of good football in their loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes last week. Although it was a blowout loss, self-inflicted turnovers kept the game from being closer.
Michigan State saw a few impressive individual performances in that game that could continue into this game.
So, which Spartans improved their stock heading into Week 6?
Let’s check on three players.
Wide receiver Jaron Glover - Glover’s return was certainly welcome last Saturday.
Glover missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, so Aidan Chiles was left without one of his top weapons. In his return, Glover caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown for his second score on the season.
Chiles and the Spartans will continue to rely on Glover as one of the top receiving options in this offense against a talented Ducks’ secondary.
Cornerback Ed Woods - Although Woods was beat a few times badly by Jeremiah Smith, he has continued to play well as the Spartans’ second cornerback.
Ever since Chance Rucker went down with an injury, the Spartans have relied on Woods and Charles Brantley as their top corners. Both players have delivered.
Woods finished the Ohio State game with four tackles. The Ducks have a talented wide receiver duo with Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart, so Woods will be tested again. He will have to step up against one of the stars of college football.
Offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson - No one should ever have to go through what Rakeem Johnson went through on Saturday.
Johnson, usually a guard, had to make a start at left tackle, facing potential first-round picks J.T. Tuimoluau and Jack Sawyer. While he allowed a sack, he allowed just two pressures outside of it.
A true freshman stepping in against future NFL players is incredibly impressive, and Michigan State will need him to keep that going against a talented Ducks defensive front.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.