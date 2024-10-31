Where Does Michigan State Rank Among Big Ten?
Michigan State is undoubtedly better than last season, as the Spartans have already matched their win total from last season. However, their road loss to Michigan last weekend and their results over the last four weeks have proven they still have plenty of work to do to get where they want to be.
Luckily for the Spartans, they still have a shot at a successful season, as they are only two wins away from being invited to a bowl game. Considering many sportsbooks did not believe they would win over four games this season, six wins and a bowl appearance would be a significant win for Coach Jonathan Smith in his first season.
While few expected Michigan State to be much of a threat in the Big Ten this season, a 3-0 start put the conference on notice that Michigan State had made progress over the offseason. However, a three-game losing streak, including losses against two of the best teams in the country can
Carter Bahns of 247Sports recently released his rankings of every Big Ten school. He ranked the Spartans as the 13th-best football team in the conference, one spot in front of Maryland and one spot behind the Washington Huskies.
Bahns ranked Michigan State seventh in the conference last week but dropped the Spartans to 13th after their road loss to Michigan last weekend. Their loss to the Wolverines leaves Michigan State with one solid win, which was part of the reason behind their fall in the rankings.
“Michigan State played quite well and gave itself a shot at the end of its rivalry game against Michigan, but shaky second-half execution and a postgame fight made the loss all the more sour,” Bahn wrote.
“The Spartans slipped six spots in the Big Ten power rankings this week not solely because of the loss but also because of what it represents; Jonathan Smith has just one quality win on his debut season résumé, and his squad was less competitive against league frontrunners than were other middle-of-the-pack teams.”
Smith and his coaching staff aim to make Michigan State one of the best teams in the conference. They are not there yet but they are close to being one of the top 10 teams in the Big Ten. It may not happen this season, but the Spartans are not far away from contending in the conference.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.