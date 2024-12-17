Why MSU Football Could Consider Army RB Udoh
The Michigan State Spartans will be without their top two rushers in Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams. Adams has graduated out and Carter is taking his chance with the NFL Draft. There is a host of talented running backs in the stable, but the Spartans will likely look into the portal, too.
One name they should consider is Army's Kanye Udoh, who recently declared for the portal. Udoh had a dominant rushing season in 2024, registering 1,179 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 179 carries. That's good for 6.2 yards per carry.
He was no doubt a large reason for Army's resurgence in 2024. At 6-foot, 215 pounds, Udoh fits the physical profile of what we have seen Spartans running backs coach Keith Bhonapha prefer in his recruiting and prototype when it comes to measurables. Udoh is compact and strong, an angry runner that falls forward. Just how Bhonapha likes them.
"When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner," he said of his preferred running back. "I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
The Spartans want running backs to be able to do whatever is asked of them, receiving, blocking, you name it. Udoh can do that and more.
His service academy background is a massive plus. The Spartans want stability in the locker room, a strong culture that has a familial quality. The Jonathan Smith regime wants tough, gritty football players who are film and gym rats, dedicated to their craft, and those who bring a strong work ethic.
As a player from Army, Udoh checks every box in intangibles and character. Toughness. Determination.
247Sports' Tim Prister described it best.
"The mentality is different," he wrote. "They're built differently by design. They are soldiers. You finish the mission unless injuries prevent you from doing so. You don't quit. That would be a sign of weakness. It goes beyond football."
Udoh could step in and make an instant impact. He is the No. 18 running back in the portal, per 247Sports, and a very viable option. The Spartans would benefit both on and off the field.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.