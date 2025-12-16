Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet Trevor Zegras, Sidney Crosby, Rasmus Andersson)
The NHL has a 10-game slate on Tuesday night, giving us more than enough games to choose from for our player prop bets.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Trevor Zegras, Sidney Crosby, and Rasmus Andersson.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Dec. 16.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 16
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Points (-154) at Canadiens
- Sidney Crosby Anytime Goalscorer (+190) vs. Oilers
- Rasmus Andersson OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+114) at Sharks
Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Points (-154) at Canadiens
The Flyers’ trade for Trevor Zegras flew under the radar over the summer, but the youngster has found new life in Philadelphia. He’s already matched last season’s point total of 32, and he’s done it in just 31 games with the Flyers.
Zegras has been especially hot as of late, with two points in each of his last two games and a four-game point streak overall. He’s recorded a point in eight of his last nine contests with 11 points in that span. Overall, he has a point in 22 of 31 games this season.
The Flyers beat the Canadiens in a shootout in Montreal earlier this season and Zegras had two assists in that one. The Habs are allowing 3.47 goals per game, so he should be able to get on the scoresheet again tonight.
Sidney Crosby Anytime Goalscorer (+190) vs. Oilers
Tristian Jarry spent the entirety of his nearly 10-year career with the Penguins before being traded last week, and he now returns as a member of the Oilers. What better way for Sidney Crosby to greet him than with a goal?
The Penguins star has shown no signs of slowing down in his age-38 season. He has 34 points (19 goals) in 31 games this season, and hasn’t gone too long without scoring.
Crosby didn’t record a point on Sunday, but he did have a goal and an assist against the Sharks on Saturday.
While I like the Oilers as one of my NHL best bets for tonight, I think Crosby is a good bet at nearly two-to-one to find the back of the net against his former netminder.
Rasmus Andersson OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+114) at Sharks
The Calgary Flames are in San Jose on Tuesday night, which should mean a ton of shots for the road squad. The Flames average 29.5 shots per game with the Sharks allowing a league-high 31.6 per contest.
Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson has been a one-man shooting gallery in the past week. Not only has he had three shots on goal in each of his last five games, but he’s reached four SOG in each of those five contests.
The Sharks just saw Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson each have at least three shots on goal against them this weekend, and there’s no reason to think Andersson will slow down in San Jose.
