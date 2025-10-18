MSU Hockey Makes Statement in 4-2 Win at No. 1 Boston University
Michigan State hockey was able to pick up a big-time win on Friday night and proved itself as an elite team, as the third-ranked Spartans downed No. 1 Boston University on the road, 4-2. What can make the victory extra sweet is that the game was nationally televised on ESPN 2.
These two teams will meet again on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET. That game will be available for streaming on ESPN+. A win there would make MSU the favorite to be ranked No. 1 in the next round of rankings.
With the victory, the Spartans improve to 2-1-0 on the season, while BU falls to 2-1-1. It is MSU's first win over the Terriers in Boston since 1958.
Game Recap
A large portion of the action, at least in terms of goal-scoring, was during the first period of this one.
Michigan skated out to a 2-0 lead just seven and a half minutes into the game. Forward Charlie Stramel scored the game's first goal a little less than six minutes in, with assists going to Matt Basgall and Ryker Lee.
A mere 96 seconds later, freshman forward Eric Nilson got the second one to go, despite the Spartans being short-handed.
He was able to take the puck away from a Terrier while they were on the power play, and everyone else being up towards the BU zone left him one-on-one with goalie Mikhail Yegorov, whose glove was too low for Nilson's shot.
Boston was able to get one back on another power-play opportunity later in the period, making it 2-1. Michigan State was able to respond real quick, though, as less than two minutes later, freshman Cayden Lindstrom picked up his first career goal with 4:48 to go in the opening period and extending MSU's lead to 3-1.
Lindstrom was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Despite all that action in the first period, nobody was able to score during the middle 20 minutes.
Taking that two-goal lead into the third, Michigan State made it a commanding 4-1 mark about two minutes into the final period on a Shane Vansaghi goal. After that, the Spartans were basically able to sit on that lead the rest of the way.
BU got its second goal of the game with one minute left and a two-skater advantage with a power play and an empty net, but that was much too little, too late.
