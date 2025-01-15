RIVALRY WEEK: Michigan State Hockey Coach Adam Nightingale Looks Ahead to Michigan, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 1 Michigan State will be looking to get revenge against No. 10 Michigan this weekend in what will be a rematch of both the 2024 Big Ten Tournament Championship and their meeting in last year's NCAA Tournament when the Wolverines ended the Spartans' memorable season.
There's no love lost between these fan bases, and it makes the rivalry all the more intense that these two teams are top 10 in the nation right now.
The series will open with Game 1 at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor on Friday. The Spartans will then return to East Lansing for Game 2 at Munn Ice Arena.
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale addressed the media on Tuesday, previewing the series while reflecting on his team's trip to Penn State this past weekend.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Nightingale's opening statement:
Nightingale: "All right, at Penn State, I really thought the first night, we did a good job of showing some resolve. We were down, came back and we had tied it, and it was good get the win there on the road; hard place to play. And then the second night, I liked us for about 52 minutes -- I thought the last 8 minutes of the game, we got away from what we need to do to win hockey games. And it starts with taking penalties, and we got to do a better job of that and just managing the game little bit better. And we've done a great job when we've been in those situations, and sometimes, you can lose some respect for what it takes to win hockey games. And we didn't do a good job of that, but we hung in there. I thought we had multiple opportunities in overtime; we were right on top of their goalie a few times to finish it. And then, obviously playing Michigan this weekend and excited about it. It's one of the many special things about playing at Michigan State: the opportunity to play in this rivalry series, and it's the first game of the series, and a program we have a ton of respect for, and looking forward to the first game."
