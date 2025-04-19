Spartan Hockey Earns Key Defenseman Commitment
The Michigan State Spartans are looking towards the future with the commitment of 2005 right-handed defenseman Cole Ward of Rochester Hills. He announced his commitment on social media on Friday.
The 19-year-old prospect spent this past season playing for two different junior hockey organizations, prepping for his collegiate career.
Ward is expected to join the program this fall after a strong season of junior hockey.
Ward was previously committed to play with the Northern Michigan Wildcats. He decided to change home state schools, joining the program that won a pair of Big Ten titles and was ranked No. 1 in the nation for a large majority of last season. Ward is going to be a pivotal piece going forward.
Ward played 50 total games in junior hockey, being featured in the Northern American Hockey League (NAHL), playing for the Austin Bruins, earning just 1 point in 20 contests.
Ward then spent the remainder of the season with the Tri-City Storm of the United State Hockey League (USHL), netting two goals with five assists for 7 total points. The experience that he gained at the junior level is a motivating steppingstone before he begins his career at Michigan State.
Michigan State recently lost two its top defensemen at the end of this season, both of whom are playing professional hockey. D-man David Gucciardi is with the AHL's Hershey Bears, affiliate of the Washington Capitals, while Nicklas Andrews is with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, Red Wings affiliate.
The Michigan native stands 6-5, 200 pounds and has not had his 20th birthday yet. He could easily be a second or third line defenseman who could earn valuable minutes as a freshman. With the recent losses, his addition is a major help for the Spartans to compete for another Big Ten title.
If the Spartans are able to add a few more productive pieces, much like Ward, they will have a great chance to exact their revenge from a first-round exit in this year's NCAA Tournament. Despite winning multiple conference titles, this program is seeking more.
With the Spartans' latest commitments, their incoming freshman class and the return of Isaac Howard and Trey Augustine, they're well-suited to get back to where they want to be next year.
