Spartans' Howard Earns Elite Big Ten Achievement
The awards and titles continue to roll in for the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans (24-6-4) as their top offensive player has been crowned as the top scorer in the Big Ten this season. Junior forward Isaac Howard is this year's Big Ten scoring champion after another sensational season.
Howard finished the regular season with the most points of any Big Ten player, with 33 of his 46 total points coming in 24 conference contests. He tied for the most conference assists with 17, adding 13 goals to his resume. There was not a more prolific scorer in the conference this year than Howard.
The best game of Howard's season came in early January when he posted four goals and one assist (5 pts) on the road against Penn State. He posted nine multi-point games against Big Ten teams this season, netting at least one point in 26 of the team's 34 games.
The second-year Spartan is only the second player in school history to earn the award after former Spartan forward Taro Hirose did it with 35 points in the 2018-19 season. Both players were Hobey Baker Award Finalists given to the top college hockey player this year.
The consistency that Howard has brought to this program over a two-year span is nothing short of incredible. Transferring to East Lansing after his freshman season with Minnesota-Duluth, the Hudson, Wisconsin native could not be more valuable for the Spartans in back-to-back seasons.
With the Spartans clinching a second consecutive Big Ten title, they will seek to win back-to-back Big Ten tournaments. Howard earned two assists in last year's conference tournament, gathering three more points in the NCAA Tournament before their Regional Final exit.
Michigan State earned the No. 1 seed in this year's conference tournament, awaiting the winner of No. 4-seed Michigan (18-13-3) and No. 5-seed Penn State (18-12-4), on Saturday, March 15, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.
Howard has a combined 12 points against those schools this season, hoping to make his mark once again in the postseason against either one and raise a second tournament championship in as many years as a Spartan.
