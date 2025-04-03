MSU's Howard Named Top-Three Finalist for Hobey Baker
Michigan State star junior forward Isaac Howard is that much closer to taking home the highest personal achievement in college hockey as he is now one of three finalists for this year's Hobey Baker Award, as revealed by the Hobey Baker Foundation on Thursday. He is officially in the "Hobey Hat Trick," tabbed for the three finalists.
Howard will compete alongside Denver sophomore defenseman Zeev Buium and Boston College sophomore forward Ryan Leonard. Buium finished second in the nation in assists (35) while Leonard led the country in goals (30) and game winners (nine).
All three players commanded top national teams all season and were teammates for Team USA 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship team that took home the gold medal.
This season was something special for Howard. He earned multiple Big Ten accolades, being named the conference's scoring champion, Big Ten Player of the Year, first-team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player and Academic All-Big Ten.
Howard also helped lead the Spartans to a second-straight season of winning both the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. He posted game-winning goals in both the semifinal and championship games of the tournament, propelling the Spartans to a No. 2 overall seed in the national tournament.
Howard's season stats prove that he is deserving of nabbing the award. He led the nation in average points per game (1.41), finishing with 26 goals (3rd), 52 points (5th), and .70 goals per game (3rd). He was far and away the best player in the Big Ten and certainly top three in the nation.
Two former Spartans had previously won the award with Kip Miller (1990) and Ryan Miller (2001). Howard seeks to be the third and is the first to be nominated since Taro Hirose in 2019. He is also the 18th player to be nominated in Spartan program history.
The official winner of the most illustrious award in college hockey will be announced on Friday, April 11 during the Frozen Four in St. Lous, Mo. Despite not still being in the national tournament, Howard will likely be in attendance if his name were to be called. The ceremony will be live on NHL Network.
