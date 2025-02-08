Last-Minute Goal Sinks No. 2 Spartans in Penalty-Riddled Showdown With No. 13 Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 2 Michigan State and No. 13 Michigan picked up right where they left off when the rivals faced off at Munn Ice Arena on Friday, the first game of their second season series.
There was a plethora of penalties -- 16 to be exact -- with some hockey in between.
Even so, just two power-play goals were scored in the contest, with the game-deciding goal having come in the final minute, ending a 1-1 stalemate that lasted for the majority of the contest.
Michigan State would take its first penalty of the contest nearly 6-and-a-half minutes in, as sophomore defenseman Patrick Geary was called for hooking.
Nearly a minute-and-a-half into Wolverine's power play, Michigan freshman forward Will Horcoff would leave the ice for interference.
The Spartans were able to capitalize on the power play, as junior forward Karsen Dorwart found the back of the net, giving Michigan State the first edge with just over 11 minutes to play in the first period. He was assisted by junior forward Isaac Howard and junior defenseman Matt Basgall.
Less than 2 minutes later, the Spartans were put at a major disadvantage as freshman defenseman Vladislav Lukashevich was called for interference, while junior forward Daniel Russell was dealt a 5-minute major penalty for contact to the head. That would result in a game-misconduct, and he was disqualified.
The Wolverines were able to tie the contest with the two-man advantage, as senior forward T.J. Hughes scored the power-play goal with less than 9 minutes remaining in the period,
Later in the period, Geary was given his second penalty, this time for tripping.
But the Spartans were able to kill the Michigan power play.
Tensions rose as the first intermission loomed, as Michigan junior forward Josh Eernisse and Michigan State senior forward Tanner Kelly were called for roughing with less than 2 minutes left before the break.
The teams would head to the locker room tied at 1 apiece.
After a 10-10 shots-on-goal balance in the first, the Spartans would drastically outshoot the visitors, 20-7 in the middle period.
It didn't take long for the penalties to resume, as less than a minute into the second, Michigan junior forward Kienan Draper and Michigan State junior forward Charlie Stramel were each sent to the box for slashing and roughing, respectively.
Kelly would later commit a second penalty with less than 2 minutes to go in the period, this time for boarding. It served as the second of Michigan State's two penalties in the period. Michigan, meanwhile, committed three, yet the Spartans were unable to take advantage.
The score was still deadlocked going into the third period.
Yet again, just two penalties were committed by Michigan State in the final period, one by junior forward Joey Larson for holding and one by freshman forward Shane Vansaghi for high sticking.
But those penalties would not determine the outcome.
Just when it seemed overtime was nearing, Michigan sophomore forward Garrett Schifsky sent one between the pipes with 56.7 seconds remaining in the contest.
That would serve as the game-winner, as Michigan earned the upset victory on the road, handing Michigan State just its fifth loss of the season, yet its second in three games.
The Spartans will look to split the series, just as they did last month, when they face the Wolverines at Little Caesars Arena for the "Duel in the D" on Saturday. The contest is set for 8 p.m.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.